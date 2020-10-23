Letter to the editor: Candidate Tamara Pogue’s track record speaks for itself

As a longtime resident of Summit County, I have seen our community grow and change dramatically. Tamara Pogue has been a standout leader in helping our county evolve and adapt to meet the needs of our growth and changing times.

Pogue has proven to be a successful and effective community collaborator and works in an inclusive, intelligent and respectful manner to problem-solve community issues. Her work with the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and the Peak Health Alliance has had a direct, positive impact on countless residents, including my own family.

In addition to her professional contributions and accomplishments, she has served on many community committees and volunteered her time on numerous community projects. She is invested in Summit County and its citizens.

Pogue’s track record speaks for itself, and I trust her with finding the best possible solutions for our community during, and beyond, these challenging times. Join me in voting for Pogue for Summit County commissioner.