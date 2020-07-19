Letter to the editor: Capitalism versus bumper sticker mural on Frisco Main Street
Frisco
Congratulations to the mayor and Town Council of Frisco. You have turned Frisco from a quiet little beautiful mountain town into a quiet little beautiful divided mountain town, as evidenced by letters on this newspaper’s opinion page. In your next council meeting, you may want to consider changing Frisco’s nickname from “Main Street to the Rockies” to “Bumper Sticker of the Rockies.” Or, better yet, do something substantive like having a business development director create a Black-owned business plan to attract Black entrepreneurs. Whoops, our capitalism is showing. We know this is a tougher assignment than bumper stickers, but please do your best to create real change.
We read the bios and comments of the mayor and all six council members on the town of Frisco website. There was not one word about Black business development. Please don’t be bumper sticker politicians. You should be better than that.
