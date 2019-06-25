Letter to the editor: Celebrate a day of independence from the meat industry

Here are 10 reasons for barbecuing veggie burgers and hot dogs this Independence Day rather than ground-up animal body parts:

Focusing on traffic and fireworks safety rather than food safety

Giving your eyes a break from reading government food warning labels

Not sweating nasty E. coli and salmonella bugs if the food temperature is too low

Not sweating cancer-causing compounds if the barbecue temperature is too high

Not wondering about what’s really in that burger or hot dog you’re chewing

Giving your body a holiday from saturated fat, cholesterol and hormones

Not sweating the animal cruelty and environmental devastation guilt trips

Not having to explain to your kids why we feed Rex and eat Babe

Distinguishing your Independence Day menu from your friends’ and neighbors’

Celebrating a day of independence from the meat industry