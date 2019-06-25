Letter to the editor: Celebrate a day of independence from the meat industry
Samson Natal
Frisco
Here are 10 reasons for barbecuing veggie burgers and hot dogs this Independence Day rather than ground-up animal body parts:
- Focusing on traffic and fireworks safety rather than food safety
- Giving your eyes a break from reading government food warning labels
- Not sweating nasty E. coli and salmonella bugs if the food temperature is too low
- Not sweating cancer-causing compounds if the barbecue temperature is too high
- Not wondering about what’s really in that burger or hot dog you’re chewing
- Giving your body a holiday from saturated fat, cholesterol and hormones
- Not sweating the animal cruelty and environmental devastation guilt trips
- Not having to explain to your kids why we feed Rex and eat Babe
- Distinguishing your Independence Day menu from your friends’ and neighbors’
- Celebrating a day of independence from the meat industry
