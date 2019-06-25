 Letter to the editor: Celebrate a day of independence from the meat industry | SummitDaily.com

Letter to the editor: Celebrate a day of independence from the meat industry

Opinion | June 25, 2019

Samson Natal
Frisco

Here are 10 reasons for barbecuing veggie burgers and hot dogs this Independence Day rather than ground-up animal body parts:

  • Focusing on traffic and fireworks safety rather than food safety
  • Giving your eyes a break from reading government food warning labels
  • Not sweating nasty E. coli and salmonella bugs if the food temperature is too low
  • Not sweating cancer-causing compounds if the barbecue temperature is too high
  • Not wondering about what’s really in that burger or hot dog you’re chewing
  • Giving your body a holiday from saturated fat, cholesterol and hormones
  • Not sweating the animal cruelty and environmental devastation guilt trips
  • Not having to explain to your kids why we feed Rex and eat Babe
  • Distinguishing your Independence Day menu from your friends’ and neighbors’
  • Celebrating a day of independence from the meat industry

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Letters to the Editor
See more