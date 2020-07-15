Letter to the editor: Celebrating the First Amendment and my right to my opinion

If you’re a Summit Daily News opinion reader, either in print or online, you’ve no doubt noticed the barrage of attacks aimed at me recently. Knowingly or not, the authors of these comments are following Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals” playbook: Pick a target. Ridicule them. Shame them. Lie. The ends justify the means.

I’m not going to engage in rehashing my original premise about the radical roots and intentions of the Black Lives Matter organization. There are plenty of other people, much more articulate than I am, with much broader platforms making that case. I’m happy to have this small platform and will continue to inform and advocate for conservative principles including our First Amendment right to freedom of speech. It is in the open exchange of ideas that the best arguments and truth rise to the top. How grateful we all should be for the wisdom of our Founding Fathers who created our Constitution and the Bill of Rights that protect our individual rights and freedom from tyranny. I look forward to participating in civil discourse this election season on many topics.