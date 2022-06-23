Letter to the Editor: Celico’s record is deserving of reelection as Summit County assessor

Leading with transparency, experience and innovation, Frank Celico has served Summit County citizens well during his first term as Summit County assessor and will continue to do so.

Summit County’s increased real estate sales will impact real property values in the upcoming reappraisal year. While these numbers have been historically high, Celico and the accessor’s department team are planning for this eventuality and are busy working to continuously improve processes and offer more community outreach while increasing efficiencies and encouraging a culture of customer service.

During his first term, Celico and the accessor’s office team completed a significant technology upgrade to provide a more consistent property valuations process. And, yes, transitions can be challenging, but this much-needed move under Celico’s leadership has shifted the accessor’s dated information system to one that better serves Summit County. And the upgraded system can eventually more easily integrate with other department data, ensuring more streamlined, efficient outcomes across county government.

Celico is engaged in the community on many levels. At times, he can be quiet and reserved — so can I. I’ve appreciated working directly with him and other Assessor’s Office team members on programs and policies that impact our community. He has served on diverse community and statewide boards. And he’s engaged in increased public outreach, collaborating with me in community forums to share more information about property evaluation before and during the reappraisal process in 2021.

Celico is experienced, dedicated and cares deeply about the residents of Summit County. Consider re-electing Frank Celico as Summit County assessor.