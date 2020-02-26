Letter to the editor: Centura backing out of health alliance is no surprise

Written in response to “Centura Health backs out of Southwest Colorado community health alliance raising concerns about partnership with Peak Health in Summit.”

Did the community organizers really think the wool could be pulled over the eyes of a multibillion-dollar company just as easily as they pulled the wool over the eyes of the Summit Country voters with the 2018 1A tax?

All of the shock and disappointment expressed at Centura Health — the company could care less. The company can and will adjust its business model to fit into its financial needs.

They are in operation to make money. They are not in operation to serve people.

Next year, if Centura pulls out of the Peak Health Alliance, what are community organizers going to do? Start yet another nonprofit to push another tax on property owners?