Letter to the editor: Centura must continue to share COVID-19 information

This is the definition of “glasnost,” which apparently Centura Health has finally grasped:

“The policy or practice of more open consultative government and wider dissemination of information,” initiated by Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1985.

Thirty-five years ago, in a a communist country, this term was coined.

In Colorado, a state which claims democracy, we haven’t been given any information by Centura Health, specifically St. Anthony Summit Medical Center, until this past week.

Support Local Journalism Donate



I sent a letter three weeks ago, relating to no truth and transparency from Summit County’s health care entities.

I applaud all the diligent, hard working political officials, health care officials and workers and newspaper reporters that have convinced Centura Health to share this calming, important, constantly changing COVID-19 information with the residents of Summit County. Please continue to do so on a regular basis. It helps.