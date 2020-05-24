Letter to the editor: Chamber applauds county commissioners

The Summit Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors applauds the Summit Board of County Commissioners for submitting a variance request to the state to allow for the reopening of restaurants and lodging in our community. The COVID-19 global pandemic has caused a public health emergency, resulting in an equally devasting economic health emergency that hasn’t been seen in our lifetimes.

Businesses are the lifeblood of a community and perhaps the ultimate public private partnership. Local businesses provide jobs, sales tax revenue to support important public infrastructure and capital projects, they provide support to our local nonprofits, schools and sports teams, and create a sense of place that people, from all corners of the world, want to visit. Without the business community and the commerce that they provide, government would not be able to provide public safety, health care or housing services, or have the ability protect and maintain our outstanding recreational opportunities.

The business community is born out of identifying gaps and needs in a market and finding creative, innovative ways to fill those needs. Innovation breeds success and local businesses are ready and eager to overcome the challenges the virus poses to our daily lives.

The Summit Chamber is here to help the business community recover. We are focused on advocacy for our businesses at the county, state and federal level, as well as a number of educational opportunities on how to pivot and rethink your business strategy. Please reach out to us to learn more.

The Summit Chamber commends the county for taking this step to reopen our economy and implores the commissioners to continue to entrust businesses to take the necessary and appropriate steps to safely reopen their business.