Letter to the editor: Cheers to those with the courage to think differently
Breckenridge
Cheers to the 71 million voters who do not get all of their news from CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times, The Washington Post, Twitter or Facebook. Cheers to the people who are willing to question censorship decisions by Facebook and Twitter that are implemented to shield aggressively ignorant people from information outside their political ideology. Cheers to the people who live by a standard of judging individuals based on the content of their character and not on the color of their skin, their religion or their political affiliation. Cheers to those who are willing to invest the hard work necessary to debate policy differences rather than relying on shallow emotional statements. And lastly, I salute those who can discern the difference between a journalist with the curiosity to investigate troublesome stories without following a particular narrative from those in the media masquerading as journalists.
