Letter to the Editor: Chill out, Summit County, and open your minds to these hot button topics

Hey! Governments and people of Summit County, chill out!

It has been surprising to me how some new trends are met with controversy and opposition in Summit County. Pickleball arrived in Summit County a few years ago, and Breckenridge Recreation Center would have nothing to do with it. Now they don’t have enough courts to accommodate all the participants.

E-bikes have arrived now and have also been greeted to the county with much opposition. The governments were slow to allow them on the paved trails and some still don’t allow them on the dirt trails. I have friends that were stopped just yesterday by a Summit County trail crew and were asked to dismount and return to their vehicle because they were riding e-bikes.

Some locals have also expressed their disapproval by heckling e-bikers. News flash: your going to get old some day as well! And perhaps it may not be age, it could be that you develop a disability yet you still want to remain active. And perhaps these activities would be great alternatives for you.

We’re blessed to live in the High Country and in a county that allows so much recreation. That’s why we all chose to live here. Sometimes, some people need a little less area to chase a ball in and a little assistance to get up a hill. These activities have opened doors again for many. Let’s embrace that, Summit County!