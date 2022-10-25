Letter to the Editor: Chris Scherr has the experience and skills to lead the Summit County Sheriff’s Office

I am writing in support of Chris Scherr for Summit County sheriff. I was born and raised in this community and returned to live and work after completing school. I have known Chris and his family for over 10 years, and they embody what this community needs when it comes to its leaders. Not only does Chris have extensive experience as a law enforcement officer, but he has also held positions in the emergency medical field. He has a broad experience, and thus understanding, of what it takes to keep a unique community such as Summit County afloat and safe.

Chris’s reputation among his peers speaks volumes to the level of caring and experience that he will bring to the office of the Sheriff. He will strengthen bonds among the community and help provide the safety and security that we need in our ever-growing and changing community. He is always pursuing new ways to advance his knowledge, abilities and skills when it comes to law enforcement and investigations. He has already been a champion of numerous IT advancements that have not only improved Dillon Police Department investigations, where he currently works, but have also helped the other law enforcement agencies in this county improve their abilities to function at a higher level for their citizens. Chris Scherr will bring a high level of integrity, caring, experience and advancement to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office that this community deserves.

Please vote for Chris Scherr for Summit County sheriff.