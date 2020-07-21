Letter to the editor: Clean energy tax incentives are critical for clean air, water
Dillon
Clean energy tax incentives are one of the best policies America has to advance clean energy and bring about cleaner air, cleaner water and a more stable climate. With polluters and their allies trying to stop Congress from updating and extending clean energy tax incentives, it’s critical that we act now to build the future we need.
