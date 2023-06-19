Letter to the editor: Clear cutting forests is not green — it’s death

Have you seen the horrible travesty that the U.S. Forest Service has perpetrated on the west side of Colorado Highway 9 in Blue River?

Beautiful living green trees have been cut to the ground in a huge swath for what purpose? They say it’s for the “health of the forest.” Thinning trees, I can understand. This is clear cut. They won’t even say it will prevent fires from spreading.

This will, however, create mudslides down onto people’s homes and onto Highway 9. And they plan even more devastation on the opposite side of Highway 9 on Mount Argentine next summer. These trees take decades to grow. They give oxygen and living space for forest animals. I thought we were supposed to be “green.”

This is not green. This is death. And we must stop them before it’s too late!