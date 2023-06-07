Letter to the editor: Climate change is a problem that we need to solve

My name is Scarlett Yeager, and I am a seventh grader at Summit Middle School. I would like to address a very important issue here in Summit County: climate change.

It’s likely that many people love Summit County for its stunning scenery and pleasant climate. You probably love the chilly and snowy winter months, as well as the amazing summer weather. But what if I told you that our climate is at risk?

According to a story map about climate change in Summit County, we produced 848,691 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2020. Carbon dioxide and other air pollutants cause climate change and warming. Most of Summit County is predicted to have a 3.6° Fahrenheit increase in average annual temperature by 2050, according to Data from the U.S. National Center for Atmospheric Research’s Community Climate System Model. If we continue at this pace, Colorado will have shorter winters, less snowpack, and hotter, longer, drier summers. Across the American West, the fire season is now 105 days longer than in the 1970s. This proves that our fire season will continue to be more dangerous.

In conclusion, the 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit increase is enough to reduce snowpack, worsen droughts and increase wildfire risk. Your home is at risk, your life is at risk, your fun is at risk. It is time for you to act.

To help, you can be more cautious about your carbon footprint. If possible, try and use renewable energy for your household, or you could conserve the amount of energy you are using each day. It would be helpful if you chose to use the Summit Stage public bus to conserve energy. You can ride your bike or walk to places close by instead of using a car that produces a lot of carbon dioxide.