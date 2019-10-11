Letter to the editor: CMC candidate Virgili is experienced, insightful leader

Please join me in voting for Marianne Virgili for Colorado Mountain College trustee. In her 30 years as CEO of the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, she helped lift that organization and the town of Glenwood Springs to regional and national prominence. Her strategic thinking developed a stable, multimillion dollar revenue stream for the local economy. Along the way, her work also benefitted many other Colorado communities.

Virgili understands how to work with diverse businesses and citizens toward a common goal, for the common good. During my time as Colorado Mountain College marketing director, I worked with Virgili on several projects. She always brought energy, insight and a collaborative spirit, leveraging available resources for maximum effectiveness.

She is the kind of experienced, insightful leader we need to guide Colorado Mountain College. With her leadership, CMC will continue forward, elevating the vitality of our beautiful Rocky Mountain communities.

A vote for Virgili is a vote for CMC.