Letter to the editor: Colorado Avalanche Information Center is our partner in the mountains

In 2008, a friend and I threw a small party to raise money for a cause we cared about; it was the first CAIC Benefit Bash. We had no clue that in the 11 years following, it would become the largest annual fundraising event for avalanche safety in Colorado. It’s even harder to believe that over the years the Benefit Bash has raised a total of $893,240.93, all of which has been invested into avalanche forecasting and education throughout Colorado. This year, with your help, we can reach the $1 million mark!

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is an essential resource for the people of Colorado. Every winter, the group works diligently to issue daily avalanche forecasts that are used by transportation professionals, outdoor recreationists, and industries that operate in and around avalanche terrain. As put on display last March, the CAIC is a program that touches people throughout the state every day and a program that I am very proud to be fundraising for.

The Friends of CAIC is a partner in avalanche safety and education. We work to financially support the CAIC and we encourage everyone — any individual, group, corporation or business invested in public safety — to connect, learn and support.

Your support over the past 12 years has been unimaginable. Thank you. It is my hope that you will once again support us by joining us this year for the 12th annual CAIC Benefit Bash. Twelve years ago, I was just a passionate skier who wanted to do something to make a difference. What an amazing ride this has been! The Friends of CAIC is now a three-person organization with a huge impact on avalanche safety in Colorado, and with your support, we will continue to be your partner in the mountains.