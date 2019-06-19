Letter to the editor: Colorado better off emulating states with lowest income inequality

Democrat Party front-runner Joe Biden is out on the campaign trail beating the income-inequality drum. Let’s take a closer look.

In our federal system, the states have considerable leeway in determining their own economic and social policies. The states have been called policy laboratories. Which states have the highest degree of income inequality, in other words the largest gap between rich and poor? The answer is New York and Connecticut. Which states have the smallest gap between rich and poor? The answer is Alaska and Utah. Our state leaders seem intent on making Colorado more like New York, and Democratic leaders also want to steer national policies in that direction.

If there is any value in studying and emulating success, wouldn’t Colorado and the U.S. be better off emulating Alaska and Utah instead of New York and Connecticut?