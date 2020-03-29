Letter to the editor: Colorado Democrats must stop politicizing the new coronavirus

I am so grateful for President Donald Trump’s leadership during this unprecedented national emergency! Apparently, most Americans agree. Gallop reported that 60% of independents, 94% of Republicans and 27% of Democrats approve of his handling of the coronavirus, and his overall approval rating is as high as it’s ever been at 49% and still improving.

The 60% of us who are paying attention are aware of the quick action being taken daily by the president, vice president and the White House coronavirus team. This incredibly diverse team of experts, including many members of the president’s Cabinet, are collaborating with one another, industry experts, governors, other countries and the American people. When have we ever witnessed daily briefings and press conferences where every question gets answered? It’s so nice to see our president inspire, challenge and engage with his team and the public seven days a week without the distractions of the endless pursuit to remove him from office. Can you imagine if witnesses were called and the impeachment trial had continued into February or March? This virus is our existential threat, not a Trump presidency as the Democrats have claimed since 2016.

Unfortunately, the partisan politicians and pundits are trying to sabotage the progress. We should all be angered by the selfishness of the House Democrats and Chuck Schumer in the Senate. How dare they play politics with the already very generous stimulus package in the Senate with their childish demands that have absolutely nothing to do with combating the virus! It’s time for Colorado Democrats like Jared Polis, Jason Crow, Joe Neguse and Michael Bennet to stop politicizing COVID-19 and work with Trump and Republicans to win the war against this vicious enemy virus.