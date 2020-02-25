Letter to the editor: Colorado needs to check its tax and fee culture

Let me respectfully submit this thought:

More than 20 years ago, I escaped the high-tax state of Illinois to seek refuge in Colorado. As we all know, Illinois and other high tax states are experiencing a mass exodus of residents, including high- and middle-wage earners.

If Colorado and its local municipalities do not check the tax and fee culture that has crept into the current political and social environment, there might be financial woes that can not be reversed.

Lawmakers and county board members as well as community organizers, please tread lightly on your tax increase proposals. Keep this state an attractive place to live, work and pay taxes.