Letter to the Editor: Colorado Parks and Wildlife should be ashamed for killing that bear family
Keystone
I was shocked and saddened reading article about putting mother bear and her four cubs down. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife authorized to euthanize the bears. They claimed that the bears could not be relocated. Why?
The cubs went back to the house because they were hungry and their mother was trapped in a cage. The agents took the easy way out in this situation. There are so much forest areas in Colorado, the bears could have been relocated. This is a bear country, and, unfortunately, people build homes everywhere … so the bears should not pay the price for it. Shame on you, Colorado Parks and Wildlife authorities….
