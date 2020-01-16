Letter to the editor: Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner won’t be intimidated
Henry Rissier
Silverthorne
Deborah Hage’s letter to the editor, “Sen. Cory Gardner will be on the wrong side of history,” supports the notion that President Donald Trump really committed an impeachable offense, which has yet to be proven although House Democrats tried hard with hearsay witnesses, leaks and innuendo. Gardner is his own man and won’t be intimidated even if it would help his election in Colorado.
Letters to the Editor