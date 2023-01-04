Letter to the Editor: Colorado state employees should care more about children, pets than mountain lions
Silverthorne
I thank the Summit Daily News’ print editing for carrying the Jan. 2 article entitled: “Colorado Town sees 15 dogs die in 30 days.”
The implication from the article indicates that the simple desire of a homeowner to care for their dog on their deck, in their yard, or in their neighborhood is a now secondary concern to the well-being of mountain lion behavior in Colorado.
When mountain lions routinely stalk a neighborhood or appear on the edge of the University of Colorado campus, this indicates a lack of natural prey and loss of fear of humans. As mountain lions proliferate, this situation will only worsen. As indicated in this article, parents will limit a child’s opportunity to visit a neighborhood friend due to fear of mountain lion attacks.
Consider that the Colorado Dept. Of Wildlife issues a few thousand yearly hunting permits to kill elk, deer, moose and other non-predators, yet this same department won’t issue permits to hunt perhaps a few dozen mountain lions that threaten the normal lives of Coloradans? I question the priorities of our state government and our society if the interests of an over abundance of an apex predator takes precedence over the well-being of humans and our innocent desire to have pets.
Why is hunting “big game,” that cause no threat to humans acceptable, yet eliminating dangerous mountain lions in our neighborhoods a cultural taboo?
