Letter to the Editor: Come on, post office, pay staff a competitive wage
Today I mailed a letter to a Frisco address. It is about 20 steps from my P.O. box. Will my letter instead go to Denver and back in about seven days? That’s what happened to an earlier letter.
Why can’t Summit County mail be sorted and delivered in the county in a day or two? Too much important mail gets delayed or lost for days.
Come on, post office, pay staff a competitive wage. We pay you more every year.
