Letter to the editor: Commissioner candidate Lawrence listens to constituents

Summit Board of County Commissioners candidate Elisabeth Lawrence listens to her constituents and acts.

About a year ago, the Fiester Preserve, a conservation easement granted to Colorado Open Lands in perpetuity, was threatened by the board for condemnation. The Fiester task force organized meetings to stop this action, which was going to lead to development. Summit County residents were asked to send letters to the Summit Daily News. The published letters indicated the overwhelming majority in favor of preservation. Lawrence initiated contact and came to the task force meeting. She listened to our concerns and those voiced in Summit Daily letters. She later contacted the task force and said that she felt public input was important in this decision and that she would not vote with the other commissioners — Karn Stiegelmeier and Thomas Davidson — for condemnation. Instead she would push to begin the process again from the beginning. Her actions were to:

Publicly state her opposition to the current process of condemnation

Initiate a “conversation with Elisabeth Lawrence,” which over 70 Summit County residents attended to voice their opposition to Fiester condemnation.

As a result, the correct process has begun with the Keystone Mediation Center currently bringing all the parties together to discuss options for senior and workforce housing other than Fiester.

Lawrence listened to Bill’s Ranch concerns of safety when Miners Creek Road was heavily used during Colorado Department of Transportation construction. Immediately, she took action to provide safety barriers.

Lawrence listened to neighbors’ concerns regarding a wetlands violation and took action for proper mitigation.

Although Fiester is in District 2 and Lawrence represents District 1, she is available at any time, returns calls immediately and follows up in a timely manner. She is definitely an advocate for all residents of Summit County.