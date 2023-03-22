Letter to the Editor: Commissioners should focus on read issues, not hot tub water

No water for hot tubs?

Of all the things that the Summit County commissioners could/should be working on to solve the many problems in Summit County, they opt to not provide water for hot tubs? I think this kills any future sales of hot tubs in Summit County, putting who knows how many people out of work? If I was a voter in Summit County, I would be outraged at this foolishness.

What is next Summit County? Will there be a meter on my shower head limiting my shower time? Will there be a restriction on how many times I can flush my toilet?

We spend five months a year in Summit County and the rest of our year in Pueblo West. Wasting water is a real issue for all of Colorado, and we take our use of water seriously. But get real, Summit County commissioners. Work on real problems — not made up issues.