Letter to the Editor: Commissioners should focus on read issues, not hot tub water
Pueblo West
Of all the things that the Summit County commissioners could/should be working on to solve the many problems in Summit County, they opt to not provide water for hot tubs? I think this kills any future sales of hot tubs in Summit County, putting who knows how many people out of work? If I was a voter in Summit County, I would be outraged at this foolishness.
What is next Summit County? Will there be a meter on my shower head limiting my shower time? Will there be a restriction on how many times I can flush my toilet?
We spend five months a year in Summit County and the rest of our year in Pueblo West. Wasting water is a real issue for all of Colorado, and we take our use of water seriously. But get real, Summit County commissioners. Work on real problems — not made up issues.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.