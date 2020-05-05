Letter to the editor: Community invited to Many Faiths, One Hope event

Many Faiths, One Hope: A Virtual Gathering of Lament, Comfort and Hope will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 7, via Zoom. The purpose of the gathering is to draw strength from our faith traditions and from one another as we cope with this pandemic.

Father Richard Rohr has said, “All great spirituality is about what we do with our pain.” The gathering will include a guided lament in which participants can name their own losses; brief words from the Muslim, Jewish, Christian and Hindu traditions; music by Amy Rose, a therapeutic musician, and Leon Littlebird; a prayer for our community and our world; and a closing blessing. The gathering is sponsored by the Summit Colorado Interfaith Council, and you can email pat_mcshane@summitcointerfaith.org for the meeting ID and password. There will be Spanish translation.