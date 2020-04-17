Letter to the editor: Company should provide refund for canceled sleigh ride

My group of 10 had a reservation for the sleigh ride and dinner through Keystone Stables on Feb. 9, 2020. We arrived, checked in and waited. We were first told there would be a 30-minute delay and then told about a second delay. At that time, the activities center offered us free beverages as compensation while we continued to wait. We were finally told that the evening was canceled because the bus couldn’t get to us. We were told at that time that our charges had been refunded. We went to the pizza place for dinner where a driver delivered the birthday cake we had ordered from the stable.

With theses facts, the stable claims that we did take the ride and refuses to give us the refund for the sleigh ride and dinner we never took.

Please right this wrong.