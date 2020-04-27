Letter to the editor: Concerns about COVID-19 virus recommendations

It has been suggested by many (OK one) high-ranking U.S. government official that it may be advisable to ingest or inject disinfectant (eg, Lysol), ultraviolet light and/or heat.

Monition:

Do not administer all three with a single injection. Preliminary studies are inconclusive, however suggest there may be a negative fundamental interaction of the substances within the human body.

Note: The aforementioned prophylactic treatment is not approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration, U.S. Surgeon General, World Health Organization, American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine or The Onion.

Also note, it is very difficult to obtain this treatment at the present time. I know of only one location in the country: East Colfax Avenue in Denver.