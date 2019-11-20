Letter to the editor: Concerns about Peak 8 Lionheart development in Breck

Dear Breckenridge mayor and town council:

I’m writing this letter to bring to your attention some concerns we have as owners of One Ski Hill Place, located at the base of Peak 8.

We are particularly concerned with the following regarding Lionheart’s proposed development:

The increase in density given to the developer, Lionheart, from the proposed parking garage to the already crowded base of Peak 8.

The increase in not only the noise level, but also the offensive smells that would originate from the trash collection and pickup area

The adverse effects the delivery truck traffic will have on the view from our unit, which faces the front porte cochere of One Ski Hill Place

I would like to strongly suggest Lionheart redesign their development, in particular, the planned loading docks, so it does not interfere with, nor negatively affect, the front elevation of our home at One Ski Hill Place.

When we purchased our condo, we did so under the premise that One Ski Hill Place would be the flagship development at the base of Peak 8.

Please review carefully Lionheart’s development to ensure that they meet the original master plan and that they comply with view corridors, building setbacks and height limits.

We love our home at One Ski Hill Place and hope that our concerns will be recognized and addressed by those who were put in the position to represent us.

Thank you in advance for your attention to our requests and concerns.