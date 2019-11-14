Letter to the editor: Congress, Republicans must hold President Trump accountable

It’s fast approaching election, and local Democrats are enthusiastically getting behind their candidates. But I’m a lifelong Republican, and while I have proudly supported our party’s candidates for years, we are now stuck with a president who seems to have no regard for the rule of law, and party leadership that won’t stand up to him.

I don’t know if what the president has done in Ukraine is illegal or impeachable, but I know that it should be investigated. I never thought I would have to associate myself with someone who attacks a Purple Heart recipient like Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who freely solicits election interference, who continually undermines our justice system.

It’s time for Republicans to admit it: We have a president who, at a minimum, abuses power. At worst, he may have broken the law on any number of occasions. We must find out.

The only way the Republican Party can be redeemed is to complete the impeachment investigation and allow all the evidence to come forward, so we know one way or another what really happened. I am counting on Colorado’s congressional delegation to live up to their constitutional obligations and their moral duties by holding the president accountable. Only then will I feel proud of my party again.