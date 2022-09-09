Letter to the Editor: Congress was finally able to pass a much-needed climate bill

Finally, there was enough momentum in Congress to pass long-needed solutions for climate and energy issues. Our very own Sen. John Hickenlooper led the charge on this defining challenge of our time. He fought hard to strike a lasting deal solidified through congressional action and got the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 — meaningful climate action — over the finish line.

Missing this opportunity would have meant losing one of the largest-ever investments in carbon-reducing technologies. Central to this package is a $370-billion suite of tax credits on renewable energy sources and electric vehicle manufacturing which advance efforts to transition to cleaner energy sources and are projected to reduce emissions by 40% by 2030.

Citing inflation concerns, Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chair Sen. Joe Manchin did not originally support this ambitious package. Proponents like Sen. Hickenlooper, however, successfully argued that such a policy would indeed mitigate the effects of inflation by reducing the cost of energy for families and businesses while building a pipeline of good-paying jobs in every state across numerous sectors and skill levels.

Identifying such common ground will provide the basis for an attainable, long-lasting approach to tackling both climate change and high energy costs. Sen. Hickenlooper has a history deal-making that balances various interests without compromising his role as a champion of sustainability efforts, especially evident during his time as governor. Throughout his leadership, the impetus for climate action grew in Colorado as he implemented new standards for low-emission vehicles, expanded the state’s renewable energy standard and created more than 10,000 clean-energy jobs. He did this by looking beyond party politics to get the job done.

I have faith in the deal that Sen. Hickenlooper helped negotiate in Washington. This is the only way the U.S. will make the necessary transition towards sustainable and independent energy.