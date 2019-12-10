Letter to the editor: Conservative Morgan Liddick’s column are so easy to predict

Before I opened the Summit Daily News on Tuesday morning, I whispered to myself that I bet Morgan Liddick would be writing about the impeachment of Donald Trump. He would say that the Democrats have no proof for their charges and that the Senate would not convict Trump because the whole affair was a witch hunt. He would ask about what would follow the House’s impeachment proceedings and would assert that Trump would win a second term.

My prediction was correct. That’s exactly what Liddick wrote about!

My answer to Liddick is that if what he is prophesying comes true and Trump wins another four years, the Democrats will bring a second impeachment. This time, however, they just might have control of both houses of Congress and the charges, this time, will stick. Stranger things have happened in American politics.