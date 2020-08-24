Letter to the editor: Consider Bruce Butler for county commissioner

When launching his campaign, he was quoted as saying, “people are sick and tired of division and partisan politics.” I say a resounding “amen!”

In his letter to the Summit Daily News on Friday, he laid out a vision for things that need addressing in Summit County: local minimum wage, workforce housing, public-private partnerships, child care alliances and rethinking taxes and revenue sources. This last item was the subject of a letter I wrote that appeared in Tuesday’s edition: “Fiscal reality check for Summit County commissioners.”

Butler cites experience as mayor of Silverthorne during the Great Recession. He used the “economic pause” to evaluate “what was working and what was not.” Silverthorne’s booming construction and advancing town center now benefit from this long-range planning.

He proposes a county economic advisory committee. This committee would look at ways to “diversify the tax base and take some pressure off property taxes.” Again I say, “amen!” This is something Summit School District desperately needs, as well.

It appears Butler understands every item in the budget isn’t a must-do. When revenues are down, tough decisions on spending must be made rather than an immediate call for new taxes, mill levy increases or waivers from the state Constitution. Butler, if you act on these proposals as a county commissioner, you will have done every taxpayer a great service. Godspeed, and we’ll be watching to see if your actions match your words. I fervently hope they will.