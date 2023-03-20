Letter to the Editor: Copper Mountain paid parking would be a per-visit surcharge if approved

I read with horror that the Summit Board of County Commissioners has approved a proposal by Copper Mountain Resort that would allow for paid parking in the Alpine Lot.

The rationales put forth are specious and a thinly disguised money grab by the corporation.

Standing in Alpine Lot on any weekend, you do not see single-occupancy vehicles parking there. Its families, groups of friends, college students, and seniors.

With the price of gas and passes, who can afford to drive alone and ski? During the week, such a pay policy would impact frequency or even eliminate seniors and students’ midweek skiing opportunities. And certainly, having someone drop off the skiers is not a green policy, in fact doubling the fossil fuel and emissions for a single visit.

Nobody is buying this as an intent by the resort to be green. Moreover, if every pass holder were to use the Summit Stage, as suggested by the resort, where are they parking to catch the bus? I guess that is not the board or the resort’s problem?

As we are all now getting our pass renewal emails with base pass renewal “discounted” to $779, it would only be fair to know for certain if the parking in A-Lot and Far East Lot will require a fee and how much it will cost. When will that information be made publicly available? After the discount renewal period ends?

The IKON Pass becomes no longer affordable and certainly a very pricey pass if there is a per-visit surcharge in the form of a parking fee.

Tourists will certainly look to other resorts..

Finally, this poorly thought out approval by the board will put more stress on backcountry skiing options that are already overwhelmed. I sincerely hope this is not a final decision.