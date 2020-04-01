Letter to the editor: Copper offering no refunds on season passes, four-packs
Frisco
I would like to chime in with support of the “profits over people” letter to the editor March 27 regarding Copper Mountain Resort’s refund policy. Having been a full supporter of skiing at Copper for over 30 years, one can only feel screwed by this organization. They are offering zero refunds on season passes and four-packs while not providing the service for about 20% of the season. Their stated reason is, “These products are designed with both parties making a commitment and taking a risk together.” Funny, I don’t recall being told that when they gladly accepted my fee. This is not the first time being screwed over. Having reached senior age and purchasing the senior rate season ticket, I was denied that privilege the next season. The reason this time was that it’s a common industry practice.
These two examples point out Copper’s complete disregard for customer loyalty. Besides my personal pass, I have steered multiple friends and relatives to ski Copper over the Vail resorts and supporting on-site businesses. There is no reason that Copper management could not be more accommodating to regular customers.
Keeping an eye on the customer makes no sense to this organization.
