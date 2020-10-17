Letter to the editor: Cory Gardner has repeatedly failed us

Coloradans deserve an independent voice in the Senate that’s accountable to us. That’s what Cory Gardner promised to be when we elected him six years ago, but he has repeatedly failed us. Whether he’s flip-flopping on his views of Supreme Court nomination practices, opposing Coloradan-made public lands bills, or trying to repeal health care coverage for folks with preexisting conditions, Cory has shown he toes the party line.

This may make him popular with Trump, McConnell and their big corporate donors, Coloradans can see through his charade. That’s why I’m voting for John Hickenlooper; not because he’s a Democrat, but because he is a proven independent problem solver. He understands the issues that are important to us, like access to quality health care, land conservation, and strong public education, to name a few.

Perhaps best of all, John is not beholden to special interests — he has rejected all corporate PAC money and has not pledged blind loyalty to any party leader or institution. He will be a senator for the people of Colorado first.