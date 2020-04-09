Letter to the editor: County bike paths should have been plowed sooner
Dillon
Although I read that they were planning on plowing the bike path on the Dam Road, wouldn’t it have been a good idea, given the virus situation and lack of places to go and things to do, to have plowed every bike path in the county last week? Regardless of everyone’s feelings on the virus, I think we can all agree that biking or walking outside is a very benign thing and good for everyone’s well being.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.