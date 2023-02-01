Letter to the Editor: County commissioners rules for short-term rentals are flawed

Dear elected officials,

I heard your comment on TV about golfers and wanted to correct you. You said golfers take their gas guzzling Suburbans to the golf course. I’m sorry, I drive a Cadillac, which is made in the good old USA, unlike your electric bicycle, which I am sure is made in China.

I also eat beef, which is made in the great state of Colorado, unlike your diet of tofu which is derived from China. I do not mind the smell of a good cow fart, unlike the flatulent gas coming from are elected officials!

I attended the Summit Board of County Commissioners meeting yesterday regarding the short-term rentals. Unfortunately, there was no public comment about them. Summit County residents pay attention: just as Breckenridge did, they are trying to ram this down our throats. I have never rented my house, but I believe it is my right and not the government’s right to decide what I can and cannot do. Now I agree the current system needs to be updated, as I understand a lot of complaints are from parking and noise from hot tubs. I am not a tech guy, but there should be an app or something to turn the hot tub off say by 10 p.m.? Parking or other issues, make a rule — three complaints and your license is suspended or revoked.

Why are they rushing this threw to put a new system that seems totally flawed. We as citizens, we all in some way or another rely on the tourists that visit are beautiful state. To me it seems they are cutting the head off the snake. There was a saying years ago in mud season: last one out of town turn the lights off. Careful, your wish may come true.