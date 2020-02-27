Letter to the editor: County commissioners should leave office on a high note

To the Summit Board of County Commissioners: The citizens of Summit County have spoken loud and clear. Condemning an easement is not in the best interest for the remaining easements in the county, state or the country. Once it starts, it opens up a can of worms. Nothing will be safe.

To condemn a small 6.125-acre property when the county already owns 45 acres on the hillside property along the Dillon Dam Road doesn’t make sense.

The hillside property would allow 400-500 unites. The Fiester Preserve would maybe be 30-40 units. It doesn’t require rocket science to see which property has the most potential. Workforce housing, senior housing and possibly a day care center at the hillside property would fill a large void.

The hillside property would have access to the ski slopes, Frisco, Dillon, plus the most gorgeous view.

Our county commissioners work for the citizens of Summit County. Listen to the people. Don’t use power just because your term is almost over.

A treasured legacy is not a condemnation. Leave office on a high note.