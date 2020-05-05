Letter to the editor: County government must give us our personal choice back

I agree with Jim Howard of Dillon Community Church. He hit it on the head. His comments do not only apply to religious activities. They apply to all people in the county. We have mitigated a health catastrophe, but we have ignited a mental health catastrophe.

While the Summit County commissioners rake in a salary of $120,000, many in the county are forced to keep their businesses closed, negotiating with their mortgage companies to give them grace on their mortgages, and landlords are forced to keep their short-term rentals off the market. Is the county going to support the residents or let them go into bankruptcy? Look at what is happening in many families. I also understand that our social service support network in the state is now at a crisis level.

Why did we do the shutdown? It was so that we did not overload the medical community. Period! It was not to let everyone hide from the virus. Until there is a vaccine, which is at least a year off, we will have the virus. The county has totally lost sight of this, and officials are abusing their powers. The medical community was never overloaded, and our hospital was never overcrowded. However, we are now at a serious juncture with the mental health of the community. Two teenage suicides in a week are only the start. So the fat and happy county commissioners need to get off their butts and give us a reasonable chance to act responsibly. We aren’t little kids, and we do not need a “nanny state” to tell us what we can or cannot do. I guarantee that if we are given the chance, we will all act responsibly under mutual respect of our community. Summit County, give us our personal choice back!