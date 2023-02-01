Letter to the Editor: County officials’ regulations will increase costs for everyone

Dear Summit County commissioners,

I fully appreciate that you believe you are doing the right thing by increasing regulations on the villain of the moment: short term rental owners. However, I have issue with you creating different classes of citizens based on current and past work histories and age. Too bad for young people with no work history in Summit County — sorry, you don’t make the cut.

Further, I find it uninformed that you think you can regulate economic macros. About 5 million people now live on the Interstate 25 corridor and they like Summit County. Many people can now work from home, and they like Summit County. Many people have not gone on vacation for some time, and they like Summit County.

This is a free country, and we can all go to Summit County when we want to. Ultimately, your regulations will reduce supply and increase cost for everyone — economics 101.