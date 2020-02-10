Letter to the editor: County treating Fiester Preserve as commercial real estate

The county supervisors are acting like an easement that the county established for perpetuity (forever) is just another piece of commercial real estate that can be sold or developed when opportunities arise. This is not what an easement is. I understand that this easement was part of a negotiation deal to get residents of Bill’s Ranch to agree to the development of the county’s work yard, offices and other buildings 22 years ago. The easement was held by a third party, Continental Divide Land Trust, as a way to give residents confidence that the barrier was permanent. The extinguishment sets the precedent that the county can not be taken at its word nor can its contracts be relied on — a bad precedent. I am further troubled by the fact that the land is going to be donated to a commercial business. Is this how business and government work in the new America?