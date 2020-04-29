Letter to the editor: COVID-19 is not less deadly than the seasonal flu
Dillon
In his April 28 letter to the editor, “Residents should us their own common sense and judgement,” Kim McGahey is certainly entitled to his opinion of how he thinks Summit county should open its businesses during our COVID-19 pandemic. However, he insists on using false numbers to try to justify his position. Even if we accept the relatively low death rate from COVID-19 of 0.74% seen in Germany in the face of extensive testing (unlike in the U.S. with little testing where our currently calculated death rate is between 1% and 5%) COVID-19 is not less deadly than the seasonal flu, which has a death rate of consistently less than 0.1%. These are well-established and widely reported numbers. Also, to put his proposal in perspective, currently, only 15% of the U.S. population favor more rapid opening of businesses.
