Letter to the editor: COVID-19 map shows hot spots along similar latitudes
Howard Mayson
Breckenridge
Breckenridge
A map from the South China Morning Post shows COVID-19 hot spots versus latitude and temperature.
All the bad case areas fall in a band of 30-50 degrees latitude with average temperature mid-March of 48 degrees.
It may all be a coincidence but does feel more than that and looks like an interesting correlation potentially giving one some faith that as we move to summer temperatures, much of this will abate, at least in today’s hot spot areas.
Letters to the Editor