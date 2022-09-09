Letter to the Editor: Daily dogs is discriminating against Summit’s wonderful cats
Dillon
Regarding your request for submissions to your Daily Dogs series: it is charming, but aren’t you discriminating against the many Summit County felines?
I’ve submitted a number of photos of my cats, but have never been acknowledged.
This minority — or even maybe a majority — needs to have a chance to be represented. If it was the other way around, the canine owners would be howling! It is a small concern in the greater world, but certainly something entertaining that many of your readers might be purring about.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.