Letter to the Editor: Daily dogs is discriminating against Summit’s wonderful cats

Regarding your request for submissions to your Daily Dogs series: it is charming, but aren’t you discriminating against the many Summit County felines?

I’ve submitted a number of photos of my cats, but have never been acknowledged.

This minority — or even maybe a majority — needs to have a chance to be represented. If it was the other way around, the canine owners would be howling! It is a small concern in the greater world, but certainly something entertaining that many of your readers might be purring about.