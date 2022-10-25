Letter to the Editor: Dave Drawbert was an amazing lawyer and friend to Summit County
Aurora
I was greatly saddened to read about Dave Drawbert’s passing.
Dave was simply a wonderful man and a great lawyer. He was one of the kindest men I’ve ever know. He was never too busy to help out a client or a fellow attorney. He fought hard for his clients but never did so as anything less than a true gentleman. He was generous with his knowledge and experience. He was a true friend.
Godspeed to you Dave. The world, and Summit County, are poorer for your passing. But oh so lucky we had you at all.
Goodbye, my friend. We were so privileged to know you.
And oh, how we’ll miss you!
