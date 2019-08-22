Letter to the editor: Dear Abby was helpful for mental health
Bev Emery
Breckenridge
Breckenridge
Please bring back Dear Abby. With our country focusing on mental health, Dear Abby is a great column because reading it shows that many people have problems, and there are nice solutions that Dear Abby offers. Abby has simple, practical solutions that help connect people. It is good to help people with their mental health.
Letters to the Editor