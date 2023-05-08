Letter to the Editor: Dear dog owners of Summit County, we must do better

We can do better. We must do better.

This morning was a beautiful blue-sky Summit County spring day. We love walking with our dogs on the plethora of trails, paths and roads available to us, and we chose Windy Point.

Multiple piles of dog poop lined the road. Not only was it unsightly and gross, it is a health hazard of a large magnitude. Sadly, dog poop litters all of our trails, paths, roads and parks. As dog people, we are not only responsible for advocating and caring for our critters, but we also have an ethical obligation to clean up our dogs’ excrement. Is there a dog handler who disagrees?

We can do better. We must do better. Please, do better!

