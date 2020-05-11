Letter to the editor: Debra Irvine’s letter misrepresented Bob Rankin’s views
Carbondale
I must respond to Debra Irvine’s letter about Sen. Bob Rankin. Rankin has served this area with distinction for several years. He always represents the Western Slope interests and is a person who can work with both political parties as evidenced by his appointment to the Joint Budget Committee. Evidently, she has become desperate in her failing attempt to replace our experienced and hard-working state senator. She has now moved from grossly distorting facts to outright lying. Rankin has always supported the Homestead tax exemption and continues to do as he works to balance a budget in the most difficult financial crisis the state has ever faced. Perhaps she doesn’t understand what goes on inside the capitol or on the committee.
