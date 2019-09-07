Letter to the editor: Demand a public review of clear-cutting plan

I am an avid hiker in Summit County and thoroughly enjoy the beauty we are so lucky to have here. As I was recently hiking near Ophir Mountain, I saw firsthand how the ill-conceived Ophir Mountain Forest Health Plan has destroyed the trails in that area. It is ugly, hot, dusty, without any redeeming value. There is nothing we can do about what has already occurred, but we must do whatever is necessary to prevent the same devastation on and near the Peaks Trail.

The Peaks Trail is a delight year-round, and it is difficult for me to imagine how it might look if the same clear-cutting that is proposed takes place near the trail. This cutting is not only unnecessary, but the forests will not grow back in the lifetimes of our grandchildren.

I am amazed how this outrageous plan is barely publicized. We must group together and work with our three county commissioners to demand a public review. Our goal must be to stop this unnecessary cutting and keep our Summit County trails beautiful.

Information about how to contact the commissioners can be found at Co.Summit.Co.us/91/county-commissioners.

Please join me in this most important effort.